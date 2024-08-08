Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 3.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.65 and last traded at C$25.92. Approximately 28,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 755,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$35.25 to C$35.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Down 5.5 %

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total value of C$86,850.00. In related news, Director Gillian Winckler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.95, for a total transaction of C$86,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Paterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.29, for a total transaction of C$212,037.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,540 shares of company stock worth $936,637. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.