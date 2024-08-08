Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $96.44 and last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 12866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PLMR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

