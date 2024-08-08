PaLM AI (PALM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.89 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a market cap of $30.89 million and approximately $508,419.56 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.43267278 USD and is up 6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $352,847.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

