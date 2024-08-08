Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 7.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 28,300,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,970,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 478,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 247,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 119,774 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

