Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $27.05. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 8,698,813 shares.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.