Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,794,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,927,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

