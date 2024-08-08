Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $6.38 Average PT from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $416.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

