Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 1,867,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.