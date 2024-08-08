Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $9,160,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.