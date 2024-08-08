Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.32. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.13.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
