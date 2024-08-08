Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock Position Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 768,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

