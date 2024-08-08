Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires C$19,966.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Quinlan acquired 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,966.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

