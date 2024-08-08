Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ONIT stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a current ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.84. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.64 million. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

