ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.0 million-$147.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.1 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

ON24 Stock Up 2.8 %

ON24 stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 260,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,973. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $246.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,917.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 736,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,679 shares of company stock worth $348,674. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

