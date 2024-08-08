Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OLO opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.26. OLO has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798 over the last 90 days. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 419.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 247,194 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 495,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OLO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

