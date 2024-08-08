Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.02. 713,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

