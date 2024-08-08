Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $53.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

