Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Acquires $16,200.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) Director Sarah B. Golden acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Old Point Financial stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up about 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

