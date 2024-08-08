ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Posts Earnings Results

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-5.000 EPS.

ODP Stock Down 35.2 %

Shares of ODP traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. ODP has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

