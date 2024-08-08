ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Posts Earnings Results

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64), RTT News reports. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-5.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-5.000 EPS.
ODP Stock Down 35.2 %
Shares of ODP traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. ODP has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.
About ODP
