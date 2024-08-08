Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Down 5.5%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 289,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 801,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

ODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $13,318,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 560,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

