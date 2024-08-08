OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. Approximately 33,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,445,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

OGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This is an increase from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

