Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. 3,827,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

