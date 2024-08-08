NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,080,723 shares of company stock valued at $606,952,541. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

