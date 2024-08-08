Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.88 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 990,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

