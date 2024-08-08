Nuvalent’s (NUVL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.24. 422,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,672. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,424,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,802,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $6,728,310. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

