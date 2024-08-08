Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

