NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells $13,856.32 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $13,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,265.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NovoCure Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after buying an additional 264,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.