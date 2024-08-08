Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $6,105,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $23,547,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded down $10.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.36. 13,897,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.