Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Up 3.4 %

NOVT traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.11. 116,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,912. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.36.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 38.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

