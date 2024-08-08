Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.