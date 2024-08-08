Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.73. 269,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

