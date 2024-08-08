Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $173.40 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Non-Playable Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 6,893,862,398 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.02210801 USD and is up 28.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $6,785,801.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.