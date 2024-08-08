Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

NOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 13,802,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321,556. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

