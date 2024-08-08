Node AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.09 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $86.09 million and $1.11 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,532 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,121,531.87269191 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.82276702 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,132,520.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

