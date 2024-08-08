NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

