NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,268,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 1,454,141 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextDecade

NextDecade Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.