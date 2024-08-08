Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

NMRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 56,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,975. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 840,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Newmark Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

