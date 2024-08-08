New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 82,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

