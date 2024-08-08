New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 53,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,901. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

