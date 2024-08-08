Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE NVRO opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nevro by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

