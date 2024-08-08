Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Nevro updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Nevro Trading Down 44.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 4,874,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Nevro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

