Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NMRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 752,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,208. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.