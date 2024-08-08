Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $349.24 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $349.24 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,404,188,556 coins and its circulating supply is 44,703,673,556 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

