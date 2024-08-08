Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.13% from the stock’s current price.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

RCKT stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.