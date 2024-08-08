Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

GDYN stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 457.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,860. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

