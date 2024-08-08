NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.57

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.57 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 1,597.14 ($20.41), with a volume of 40047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,614 ($20.63).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £738.52 million, a PE ratio of 3,472.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,630.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,624.93.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,086.96%.

Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners

About NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,654.95). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

