Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $396,993.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,537.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

