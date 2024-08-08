National Research Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.
National Research Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 16,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $505.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.49. National Research has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $47.25.
National Research Company Profile
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
