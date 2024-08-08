Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.87 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.
Myriad Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics
In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
