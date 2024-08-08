Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$845.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.7 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 696,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.